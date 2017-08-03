The Big Andrew Foundation of York Beach, Maine announces its 10th annual Surf Contest and fundraiser will be held Sunday August 13th, 2017 at Long Sands Beach, York Beach, Maine. In addition to the Surf Contest, The Big Andrew Foundation will also be hosting its 4th annual Big Andrew “Car Classic” car show, taking place at the York Beach Ball Field, in York Beach, Maine on Saturday August 12th, 2017. Having raised to date over $80,000 in its 10th year as an organization, The Big Andrew Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $20,000 through the weekend of the 12th and 13th to benefit local cancer patients and families to meet the costs of living during treatment.

The Big Andrew Foundation was established in 2008 following the passing of friend, brother, and son, 16-year-old Andrew Gmelch, who succumbed to a year and a half battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December of 2007. The mission of The Big Andrew Foundation is to support cancer patients and families of patients, by helping them meet the cost of living following a diagnosis. As a disease that affects so many and that can have a devastating impact upon a community, the foundation has built strategic relationships with local hospitals, promoting strong and unique community based events, which raise money and awareness in an effort to rally communities in the fight against cancer.

The weekend’s events will kick off with the Car Classic on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 A.M. and concluding at 3 P.M. with anticipated participation of 60 unique pre-1970 classic cars. Throughout the show, there will be a raffle that will include wonderful gifts afforded to us by local businesses and accompanying sponsors. There will also be a food tent, to serve spectators at the event throughout the afternoon. The show will conclude with an award ceremony where Portsmouth’s own VIP Tires & Service will present the top three finalists, as voted on by attendees, with their trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively.

The following day’s action will begin with surf contest registration starting at 6:30 A.M. at Long Sands Beach. Throughout the day a grill will be fired up and on hand providing free food to all competitors and food to hungry beach goers for a suggested monetary donation. Alongside the food will be a raffle, awarding prizes like Go-Pro Cameras, surfboards, Beach Boys concert tickets, Red Sox tickets and more. The raffle will be announced at the end of the day following the award ceremony. Concluding the ceremonies will be a memorial paddle out celebrating the life of Andrew and the many others who have lost their battle with cancer or who continue to fight the good fight.

The weekend’s events are open to the public. Any interested participants in either the Car Classic or The Big Andrew Surf Contest are requested to pre-register at www.thebigandrew.com, where you can also find out more information about The Big Andrew Foundation.

For press inquiries, or if you would like to make a donation, please contact Paul Lougée at paul@thebigandrew.com or (312) 550-0070. #thisonesforandrew!

