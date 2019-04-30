Listen Free Now: Slick Ricks Deluxe “Great Adventures” Returns!

*please allow a few short seconds for your two free listening tracks to download then drop the mike! *

If you ever wanted explicit confirmation that vinyl records are making a blazing comeback then look no further than the double LP just released by one of the OG’s of OG rappers, Slick Rick with his anniversary edition of The Great Adventures of Slick Rick in celebration of his 1988 debut album. The new and improved Anniversary Edition adds Rick’s previously unreleased demo recordings for “Children’s Story,” “A Teenage Love,” “Mona Lisa,” and “Hey Young World.” The vinyl packages include a booklet with reproductions of lyric sheets and photos, as well as a reproduction of Slick Rick’s infamous eyepatch. The Deluxe Edition also features an ode to The Great Adventures written by the legendary Nas and is digitally re-mastered.

The albums 12 tracks include the classics “Teenage Love,” “Children’s Story,” “The Ruler’s Back,” “Lick the Balls,” and “Treat Her Like a Prostitute” so we’re thinking explicit lyrical content here not suitable for younger ears. The new 30th Anniversary Edition adds Rick’s previously unreleased demo recordings for “Children’s Story,” “A Teenage Love,” “Mona Lisa,” and “Hey Young World.”

Track o3: Children’s Story / 4:02

Track 17: Snakes Of The World / 2:39

The album’s new digital edition also includes the previously unissued “Snakes of the World Today” (written, recorded, and produced by Slick Rick during sessions for the album). The Deluxe 2LP vinyl packages also include a booklet with reproductions of lyric sheets and photos, as well as a reproduction of Slick Rick’s infamous eyepatch and is being pressed in transparent, beautiful blue color . The Deluxe Edition also features an ode to The Great Adventures written by the legendary Nas and you can bet we’ll being buying the vinyl version as soon as we can put it on our turntable and drop the needle on it!. – Mez –