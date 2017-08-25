Video Premiere: SWIMM’s Stripped-Down “Speak Politely”

Although they live in East LA now, SWIMM still has lots of love for the East Coast. And last month, before their duel NYC shows at Three’s Brewery and Mercury Lounge, Florida-born musicians Chris Hess and Adam Winn of SWIMM stopped in to Rockaway Brewing Co. to perform a stripped-down version of “Speak Politely” for Play Too Much. As Hess tells ESM, “Usually writing a song is all the therapy I need. Once it is finished I don’t necessarily have a difficult time singing it. But with ‘Speak Politely’ and a few others that will be on upcoming album Sentimental Porno, I feel it every time. To play that song in such a stripped–down manner is even more cathartic — nothing to hide all the feels behind! It was a really special moment to get to travel to New York and then to the coast to do this.” Check out the video filmed by Chris Pizzolo & Sara Waber, audio recorded/mixed by Zeno Pittarelli, edited by Megan Fox, and with intro animation by Trevor Junquera below and read more about SWIMM below.

Originally debuted via a premiere on Consequence of Sound, “Speak Politely” is the second single from SWIMM’s highly-anticipated debut full-length, Sentimental Porno. “First Time”, the band’s first single from Sentimental Porno, was featured on Spotify’s “New Indie Music” playlist and was hailed as a “bold new direction from the band as they begin to unlock more mature soundscapes” by Paste Magazine and “an intoxicant spiked with oozing keyboards, electronic percussion and Hess’ pillow-talk falsetto” by Buzzbands LA.

Hailing from the Space Coast of Florida, Hess (vocals and guitar) and Winn (percussion and harmonica) released their first EP, Feel, in 2013. The following year, the two moved to Los Angeles in one of the most important transitions of their life and began work on what would become their 2015 release, the Beverly Hells EP on 24West Records. Beverly Hells would go on to be named one of Buzzband LA’s EPs of the year and received coverage everywhere from Noisey to Consequence of Sound and Nylon, firmly establishing the band amongst a much larger audience.

The city of Los Angeles is deeply woven into SWIMM’s story. Since relocating to LA, both the beautiful, open-minded side of the city and it’s sometimes vapid plasticity have served as muses for the band’s music. In its creative community, SWIMM’s Chris Hess and Adam Winn have found a family that has propelled them to push the artistic envelope at each turn in their story. These influences will be even more evident on Sentimental Porno. Stay tuned for more music and tour dates as we get closer to this highly-anticipated new record!

