Vans, and long-time partner FYF, are excited to announce the return of Vans House Parties to House of Vans Brooklyn and will expand the summer series to the newly opened House of Vans Chicago. Vans House Parties will begin this May with 10 shows scheduled across Brooklyn and Chicago. Each House of Vans location will transform into an immersive, one-of-a-kind art experience created by Los Angeles-based visual artist, Nathan Bell. Bell’s work is an experiment in language, typography and aesthetic. Comprised of custom patterns, textures, drawings and wordplay, Bell riffs off of his recently acclaimed solo show at Subliminal Projects to create a black and white visceral “Off The Wall” experience.

Vans House Parties, the inaugural foray into Summer, will kick off with an epic performance on May 18 at House of Vans Brooklyn with legendary hip-hop trio Digable Planets accompanied by rising Chicago hip-hop artist, Joey Purp. The marquee House of Vans series will continue May through August featuring performances from artists including Beach Fossils, The Drums, Sheer Mag, Denzel Curry, The Internet, Charles Bradley, Capn’ Jazz, Descendents and more!

House of Vans Brooklyn House of Vans Chicago May 18 – Digable Planets, Joey Purp June 9 – Denzel Curry, Nyck @ Knight June 1 – Beach Fossils, Saba, Nyck @ Knight June 22 – The Lawrence Arms, Dillinger Four, Toys That Kill June 7 – The Drums, Princess Nokia June 29 – The Internet, Special Guest July 12 – Royal Headache, Sheer Mag, Downtown Boys July 13 – Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 August 3 – Descendents, Special Guest July 29 – Capn’ Jazz, Hop Along

Always free and open to the public, Vans House Parties presented by FYF has become the most highly anticipated summer concert series to hit House of Vans Brooklyn and now, Chicago. Don’t miss your chance to attend! The RSVP for the May 18 show with Digable Planets and Joey Purp will open May 8th at www.houseofvans.com. Stay tuned for RSVP details for the entire Vans House Parties series at www.houseofvans.com.

