Chicago, IL. ( August 30, 2017 ) – Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago is coming to House of Vans Chicago! Starting at 12pm , the event will invite local record vendors, collectors looking for rare finds or newly minted vinyl, and fans seeking to build their collections to join up in a festival-like atmosphere, with food, drinks, local DJs spinning records.The evening will transition to a traditional show atmosphere with performances by synth-pop band, POLIÇA, and Chicago natives, OHMME. RSVP opens at 10 am CST on Wednesday, September 6th .

Red Bull Sound Select: 30 Days in Chicago events feature carefully crafted lineups with noteworthy headliners. The festival spotlights rising artists and diverse venues, exposing fans to future superstars while exploring Chicago’s signature clubs and theaters. The 30-day festival will be punctuated with surprise collaborations and special guests throughout the month.

Hailing from Minneapolis, POLIÇA have released three critically-acclaimed albums building on the band’s signature synthesizer and percussion-heavy sounds with complex arrangements and an ever-evolving bigger, crisper hi-fi punch. Watch the video for “Lipstick Stains” here . An experiment in voice and sound by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, OHMME is inspired by the free improvisational music scene in Chicago and avant-garde rock. Their combined harmonies over a gnarled guitar backbone result in music at once familiar yet beautifully unconventional. Their live show includes drummer Matt Carroll creating a cacophony of cymbal and drum hits that bring to life the attitude of the songs. Watch the video for “Fingerprints” here

Doc Martin, Dam-Funk, A message from Discogs about Crate Diggers: We’re excited to announce that we have partnered with the premier vinyl-centric event in the world, Crate Diggers ! While the Discogs website connects music collectors all over the world, Crate Diggers turns that virtual experience into something more tangible, and we’re looking forward to bringing the event to 10 (!) different cities across the globe in 2017.Originally started 3 years ago in Portland, OR, Crate Diggers has quickly expanded to include Los Angeles and Miami. This year saw the first international edition held in Berlin, Germany. The event is always free and the format is simple: Record Fair by day that gives way to a DJ After Party at night. Theo Parrish Rick Wilhite and many others have graced the turntables bridging the gap between old school record collectors and new vinyl enthusiasts.

House of Vans Chicago, located at 113 N Elizabeth St, opened its doors in February 2017. As the cultural hub of the Vans brand, the Chicago venue is the third permanent location – the original in New York’s Greenpoint neighborhood and the second nestled within the Old Vic Tunnels beneath London’s Waterloo Station. Functioning as an art gallery, music venue, skatepark, indie film premiere house, artist-led workshop and more, the House of Vans is where “Off The Wall” lives and serves as a direct connection to the Vans brand worldwide.