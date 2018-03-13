Tuesday Tunesday- The Breeders Release ‘All Nerve’, 2 Free Sample Cut’s Here!

The last time bandleader Kim Deal, her sister Kelley Deal, bassist Josephine Wiggs and drummer Jim Macpherson got together to make a record, they recorded 1993’s classic Last Splash, a wiry and infectious burst of sly, shambling joy. On March 2, at long last, that lineup retured with All Nerve, the first full-length Breeders album with any lineup since 2008.

And it was well, well worth the long wait!

Given The Breeders’ longstanding internal rancor, addictions and frequent lineup changes, it’s an enormously pleasant surprise to have the band back and sober, especially in such loose and playful form.

The Breeders ( Left to Right ) Kim Deal, Josephine Wiggs, Jim Macpherson and Kelly Deal.

Last fall’s left-field single “Wait In The Car” announced the group’s return with a blurted cry of “Good morning!” — followed immediately by two minutes of churning guitars and barely contained cheer. Now, All Nerve‘s title track picks up where that re-introduction left off: with another two minutes of spit and spirit, this time dispensed via a slow burn that gives way to blasts of jaggedly blown-out, irrepressibly inviting distortion.

Track 2, Wait In The Car:

After reuniting to celebrate Last Splash’s 20th anniversary with a tour five years ago, the group quietly set about working on their new effort. They recorded in a number of studios across the United States with a string of producers that included Steve Albini, Mike Montgomery, Greg Norman, and Tom Rastikis. Courtney Barnett also contributed to the effort, singing backing vocals on “Howl at the Summit” alongside her bandmates Bones Sloane and Dave Mudie and their touring crew member Dylan Ransom-Hughes.

Track 8, Archangels Thunderbird:

In addition, they’ve lined up a run of shows across North America, the UK and Europe which will take place throughout April, May, June and July 2018.

All Nerve will be released on CD, standard black vinyl and on digital formats, with a limited edition orange vinyl featuring an alternative sleeve available exclusively through independent record stores.

Those ordering through 4AD’s online store can bundle their album with the third in the Wait In The Car 7-inch single series. The limited red vinyl also features a cover of Mike Nesmith’s “Joannebreeders”. – Mez –