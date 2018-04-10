Put This In Your Pipe! Blackberry Smoke’s Latest With Free Tuesday Tunes Here

( Please allow a few short seconds for the full, FREE preview tracks below to download then fire it up! )

Guided by the light of grassroots Southern Rock, the good ole boys of Blackberry Smoke – Guitarist/Vocalist Charlie Starr, Guitarist Paul Jackson, Bassist Richard Turner, Drummer Britt Turner, and Keyboardist Brandon Still – are back with their sixth overall studio album, Find A Light.

Birthed nearly eighteen years ago, Blackberry Smoke’s sound is a blueprint of pure American Rock-n-Roll, full of life, and evocative of fellow Georgia natives, The Black Crowes. Add some more southern musical seasonings with a dash of Skynyrd, a sprinkle of Marshall Tucker a twist of modern day counterparts Drive-By Truckers and a few shavings of Keith Richards inimitable lead and rhythm guitar stylings and a trail for success was blazed as Blackberry Smoke amassed a string of hit records, including 2015’s Holding All The Roses and 2016’s Like an Arrow, both of which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Country chart.

Diving right in, “Flesh and Bone” is a fine example of Blackberry Smoke adding a slightly heftier edge to their sound, with a steady nature, the song implores we are all only human. Possibly the most well-written number on Find A Light, “Run Away From It All” possesses a freeing feeling about getting away and finding salvation, it is the perfect song for hanging out in a roadside bar with a beer in hand. A Rocker, “The Crooked Kind” discovers the flip-side of a desired outcome before Blackberry Smoke take it down a bit, and introduce the breezier side of the album via “Medicate My Mind” and, a mellow tune about the love of music, “I’ve Got This Song.”

Searching for salvation, “Lord Strike Me Dead” precedes the guest appearance of award winning, Singer-Songwriter/Violinist Amanda Shires for the rich Country Music ballad “Let Me Down Easy (Feat. Amanda Shires)”. If you think too highly of yourself, the Blues-Rocker, “Nobody Gives A Damn” will assuredly curb that ego before the after hours feel of “Til The Wheels Fall Off” rides into the night. Culminating to a sublime finish, “Mother Mountain,” delivers one last guest appearance as Folk trio, The Wood Brothers, assist Blackberry Smoke on a sweet number influenced by 1960s Folk Rock, this tune is a great way to close out a Blackberry Smoke record.