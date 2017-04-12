Levitate Music And Arts Festival Announces Daily Lineups

The announcement of this year’s “biggest little festival” in Massachusetts just drew lots of attention with a top-tier lineup with headliners including fan-favorites Dispatch and GRAMMY Award-winning Ziggy Marley. The festival, which started off as a humble friendly barbeque, has since grown into a two-day event in its fifth year with an expected draw of over 10,000 people per day. With the announcement of daily lineups (listed below), single ticket sales are sure to surge as budgeting fans are able to prioritize their summer wish list. Single day tickets start at $64 for Sunday and $79 for Saturday, with VIP Single day tickets available for $179 each day and go on sale Saturday, April 1st, 2017. VIP Packages provide attendees with access to shaded areas, private bar, free Island Creek Oyster bar, hor d’oeuvres, exclusive gift bag, premium parking, and accelerated entry.

The community spirit and solid lineups the festival provides have gathered a lot of attention from fans and press alike most notably receiving a nomination from Pollstar Concert Industry Awards for “Music Festival of the Year.” Levitate blossomed in part thanks to rave reviews from The Boston Globe, Vanyaland, Jambase, and Live for Live Music, who have cited previous lineups as “supremely stacked” and “explosive,” with this year’s lineup sure to provide more of the same feedback with musical heavyweights like Umphrey’s McGee, and reggae powerhouse Stick Figure joining the legendary headliners.

Already on the more affordable end of the spectrum, the daily breakdown and announcement of single day ticket sales is sure to put Levitate at the forefront of concert-goer’s minds. The hand-picked scheduling process guarantees no overlap between major acts, meaning fans can enjoy the full offerings of every artist, providing a more accommodating experience for both fans and artists alike.

The Levitate Music and Arts Festival (LMF) is supported by Levitate, a community oriented surf/skate shop and apparel line based out of Marshfield. The husband and wife team of Daniel and Jessica Hassett own and operate the shop and threw the first LMF in 2013 as a ten-year anniversary party. Daniel began working at the store as a high school student in 2003 under the previous owner Bob Pollard, who taught Daniel how to surf and skate. For more than a decade, Daniel has continued to pass the torch as Levitate has been involved in youth programs, beach cleanups, surf and skateboard contests and fundraising initiatives, including donating $18,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield, with hopes to raise even more this year. The Hassett’s have consciously honored Levitate’s mission to lift up and grow the surrounding communities with their event. The organizers are adding a comprehensive recycling program at the festival, and are planning for more environmentally sustainable measures for future events.

Saturday, July 8th:

Dispatch

Umphrey’s McGee

Stick Figure

The Revivalists

Deer Tick

Rubblebucket

Rebirth Brass Band

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Ghost of Paul Revere

Landon McNamara

Mihali & Friends Community Jam

Sunday, July 9th:

Ziggy Marley

Lake Street Dive

JJ Grey & Mofro

Twiddle

Trevor Hall

Ripe

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Quinn Sullivan

SixFoxWhiskey

Satsang

FESTIVAL DETAILS

The Fifth Annual Levitate Music and Arts Festival

Dates: Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th, 2017

Venue: Marshfield Fairgrounds

Address: 140 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Tickets: On Sale January 20th, 2017 $99 – 2 Day Tickets

All Ages

Select 2016 Festival Photos

