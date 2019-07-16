Free Music! Will Ed Sheeran’s “No. 6” Go No.1 ?

*please allow a few short seconds for you your free listening tracks to download plus video at bottom*

Ed Sheeran says in his recent pre-release press release, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

In other words, Ed Sheeran is so comfortable in his own skin, he is ready to try on other’s once again if only metaphorically and not in the Hannibal Lechter sense. “No.6 Collaborations Project” features Ed morphing into a bunch of different musical stars, and impressively, he succeeds in each style. When he needs to, the UK singer is capable of showing edginess and grit on songs like “Blow”, “Cross Me” and “Remember The Name,” while on songs like “Way To Break My Heart,” “Beautiful People” and “I Don’t Care,” he is able to remain his usual charming/heartwarming self. Never, in any single song, do you feel Ed is being a poser, instead, you simply hear an international pop star who is truly an open vessel embracing different cultures, worlds, music and articulating it back out to that world via his recordings and concerts for all to hear and, hopefully, enjoy.

The tracklist, at a glance, seems to contain songs of diverse genres. Khalid’s soulful vocals, Cardi B’s fiesty, Eminem’s spitting raps, Bruno Mars’ funk, Skrillex’s rock music seems to be all bundled in Ed’s latest collab. In the same interview, the Ed-ster said that he does not see music in genres. “It’s any music that makes you feel something,” is Ed Sheeran’s definition of what genre he belongs to.

In Sheeran’s Collaboration N0. 6 those genres are – like the different musical epidermis’s he don’s from song to song, artist to artist – many, varied and extremely well done. – Mez –

1. Beautiful People ft Khalid

2. South of the Border ft Camila Cabello & Cardi B

3. Cross Me ft Chance The Rapper & PNB Rock

4. Take Me Back To London ft Stormzy

5. Best Part of Me ft Yebba

6. I Don’t Care ft Justin Bieber

7. Anti-Social ft Travis Scott

8. Remember The Name ft Eminem & 50 Cent

9. Feels ft Young Thug & J Hus

10. Put It All On Me ft Ella Mai

11. Nothing On You ft Paulo Londra & Dave

12. I Don’t Want Your Money ft H.E.R

13. 1000 Nights ft Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. Way To Break Her Heart ft Skrillex

15. Blow ft Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton