Free Music! Got Live If You Want It- Stones “Bridges To Bremen” Out

While reports surfaced this week regarding 76 year old Mick Jagger’s apparently successful recovery from a calcified aortic heart valve replacement ( the aortic valve is responsible for managing blood flow through the heart to the rest of the body ), the speculation of just when the subsequently cancelled world tour will begin and rumors of a new studio album allegedly in the works up pop’s this newly released gem from ‘The Worlds Greatest Rock And Roll Band’s extensive live performance archives. And we all thought it was going Mick’s Glimmer Twin Keef’ who would be the one to go down with some kind major body malfunction the past 50 years but the King Cockroach of Rock and Roll is destined to outlive us all it seems and that is a bloody good thing for all us Stones fans world wide.

The filmed and recorded show, which took place on September 2nd, 1998 at Bremen’s Weserstadion in Northwest Germany, saw Rolling Stones playing some of their greatest hits alongside the songs from their 1997’s album Bridges to Babylon. Three months deep into the Euro leg of this massive, one year tour the band was in all time form and positively cooking onstage as this 22 track CD release amply attests to.

Track 04 CD 1: Gimme Shelter / 6:43

Track 10 CD 2: Sympathy For The Devil / 8:40

Plenty of other stones classics are performed with excellent renderings and great sonic sound. Some songs are close to the original recorded form and on others the band stretches it out like in Sympathy For The Devil with it’s tempo change, ass shaking boogie piano intro along with Mick’s call and response to the audience and the truly epic, 16 minute Tour De Force Miss You that is the highlight of the set and showcases the bands 90’s prowess.

Track 10 CD 1: Miss You / 15:53

The Stones and Mick in particular have evolved into great business men while still evolving in their music as well so no surprise the set will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl (! ) and all manner of digital audio formats. It has been completely restored, remixed and remastered for the new release. In addition to the complete show at the Weserstadion in Bremen in northwestern Germany, all physical visual formats will feature four tracks from the Stones’ performances at Soldier Field in Chicago as bonus features.

It’s not hyperbole that both Mick and Keith would rather be carried off stage in a coffin than give up their great love of writing, performing and making music and, Mick’s recent heart problems aside, Bridges To Bremen and it’s soon to be released companion film / DVD is a perfect place holder until that next studio album hits the stores and digital airwaves and the bad gets back on the road, coffins or no coffins. Long live the Stones! – Mez –

CD / Album Tracklist:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Let’s Spend The Night Together”

“Flip The Switch”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Anybody Seen My Baby?”

“Paint It Black”

“Saint Of Me”

“Out Of Control”

“Memory Motel”

“Miss You”

“Thief In The Night”

“Wanna Hold You”

“Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Like A Rolling Stone”

“Sympathy For The Devil”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Start Me Up”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Brown Sugar”

‘Bridges to Chicago’ blu-ray/DVD bonus performances track list:

1. Rock And A Hard Place

2. Under My Thumb

3. All About You

4. Let It Bleed