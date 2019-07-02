Free Music! Black Keys Drops “Lets Rock”

*Please allow a few short seconds for your two free listening tracks to download*

n 2002 The Black Keys duo, guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Pat Carney, came on the music scene nine releases ago pelting our ears with scuzzy, lo-fi garage-blues rock tunes cooked up in Carney’s in Akron, Ohio basement. With this new recording it’s abundantly clear from the album’s title — “Let’s Rock” — that that is exactly what they intend to do to our ears and they nail it from first track to last.

Track 01: Shine A Little Light / 3:17

There’s nothing particularly complicated here on “Rock” as the duo joyfully goes into no-frills mode putting the focus back on guitar and drums. It’s a back to basics rock ’n’ roll record that sways and glides effortlessly through clever, catchy riffs, solid rhythmic back beats, handclaps, excellent vocal stylings and the kind of distorted electric guitars that would make Norman Greenbaum (“Spirit in the Sky”) proud.

Track 03: Lo-Hi / 2:58

If you’re looking for experiments with song structure or complex eclectic instrumentation, this isn’t the album for you. If you want something you can crank up at backyard barbecues this summer or in the car with the windows down we have just two words for you and they’re in the album title. – Mez –