The Growlers will welcome modern day guitar hero “Delicate” Steve Marion to share the stage with them for five Northeast shows on their current US tour. The headline run starts Tuesday (5/16) and includes two nights in Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia plus the LA band’s debut at Terminal 5 in NYC.

“Delicate” Steve who leads the band of the same name will sit-in on The Growlers new City Club album material, deep cuts and select covers. Most recently, The Growlers have been playing shows in the three hour range during which the band will often perform Nigerian funk musician William Onyeabor’s “Good Name” – a song that Marion should be no stranger to – he signed to David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label at the age of 25 (home to 2013’s Who Is William Onyeabor? LP).

The Growlers are known for their relentless touring schedule and DIY work ethic, The group is one of the most exciting independent success stories in recent years. Their trademark sound effortlessly manages to combine eclectic elements of country, lo-fi punk, surf/psych/garage rock, Tex-Mex and slacker/stoner/skate culture. Their most recent album, City Club, with its less surf, more synth sound, was produced by Julian Casablancas and released on his label Cult Records.

LA Weekly recently named the band #4 on their Top 30 Best LA Rock Bands of the Past Decade list writing: “Via Costa Mesa, and down into the belly of Echo Park, The Growlers are the party band that grew into a traveling circus of psychedelia that influenced Burger and Lolipop Records and even spawned their own festival, Beach Goth. It’s a zonked-out, uniquely Californian vision of bleached blond hair and drunkard culture that many bands have imitated but none have managed to reproduce. Lead singer Brooks Nielsen draws the kind of devotion among Growlers fans that Jim Morrison once did. And they’ve built their cult following without a single album review in Pitchfork.“

The Growlers Spring 2017 Tour Dates

5/16 Sinclair, Boston, MA +DS

5/17 Sinclair, Boston, MA +DS

5/18 Sound Stage, Baltimore, MD +DS

5/19 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA +DS

5/20 Terminal 5, NYC, NY +DS

5/24 O2 Acadamy 2, Birmingham, UK

5/25 The Coronet, London, UK

5/26 Dot To Dot Festival, Manchester, UK

5/27 Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol, UK

5/28 Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham, UK

5/30 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

5/31 University Stylus, Leeds, UK

6/2 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

6/6 Atabal, Biarritz, France

6/7 Krakatoa, Bordeaux, France

6/8 Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France

6/9 This Is Not A Love Song Festival, Nimes, France

6/10 Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

+ DS = with “Delicate” Steve Marion

Tickets and up to date news at TheGrowlers.com

