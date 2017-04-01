Video Premiere: Brett Staska’s “Gimme Gimme”

April 1, 2017 • Music

West Palm Beach, FL, musician Brett Staska released a new album and accompanying video on April 1, 2017, putting together an edit of a recent day trip up the coast logging at Sebastian Inlet and Ft. Pierce. Shot entirely in 4K on an iPhone 7 and then edited by Zach Birns, with music recorded and mixed by Brennan Curtin, it’s the perfect way to embrace spring in the Sunshine State, which continues to deliver as we rock up into April. Check out www.BrettStaska.com for more information on the new album, upcoming live shows, and much more.

