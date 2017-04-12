As part of the annual Life Is A Wave event, May 20th, Save The Waves Coalition is excited to announce this year’s Wave Saver awardees presented by Peak Design. Honoring an outstanding athlete, business and environmentalist for their contributions to protecting our waves and coasts, this year’s winners are Water Photographer Sachi Cunningham, Mark Price CEO of Firewire Surfboards, and Anna Cummins and Dr. Marcus Eriksen Co-Founders of the 5 Gyres Institute.

Athlete of the Year – Sachi Cunningham

Save The Waves is proud to announce we’ve selected Sachi Cunningham as this Year’s Wave Saver Athlete of the Year. As a documentary filmmaker, Professor, surfer, water photographer, body surfer, cancer survivor, and a mother, Sachi constantly challenges and redefines what it means to be an athlete. A competitive swimmer and water polo player in college, she was the first photographer of any gender to have a photo of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on triple overhead days shot from the perspective of the water to appear in Surfer Magazine’s history and is now back in the water after battling fallopian tube cancer. Her award winning journalism stories have screened at festivals worldwide, and her daring water photography has been featured by the New York Times, LATimes, SF Chronicle, Outside Magazine, Surfline, Surfer, The Inertia, and the World Surf League. Her work also appeared in the recent documentary on women’s big wave surfing, “It Ain’t Pretty”.

Business of the Year – Mark Price, Firewire Surfboards

Winning Wave Saver Business of the Year, CEO Mark Price and Firewire Surfboards have long been leaders in sustainability within the surf industry. Dedicated to building high performance surfboards and accessories, they strive to do so with the lowest possible impact on the environment. Firewire embraced the ECOBOARD program from day one with the introduction the TIMBERTEK models and converted their entire production to Entropy Super Sap bio-resin. With over 10,000 TIMBERTEK boards in the water since its introduction, it has clearly made an impact. They’ve also shown you don’t need to sacrifice performance for sustainability, and were most recently recognized by the Surf Industry Manufacturer’s Association for 2017 Breakout Brand of the Year, Performance Shortboard of the Year, and Longboard of the Year.

Environmentalists of the Year – Anna Cummins & Dr. Marcus Eriksen, 5 Gyres

