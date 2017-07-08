Aliso Viejo, Calif., July 6, 2017 – Vissla has once again partnered up with our friends at the Surfrider Foundation for the 3rd Annual Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest to ‘convert waste into want’ and raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Single-use plastics, such as balloons, bags, straws and expanded polystyrene, such as Styrofoam, can end up in our ocean, waves and beaches, harming marine life and our ocean ecosystems. Every year, an estimated 5-13 million tons of plastic enter our oceans. A significant problem with plastic is that it doesn’t biodegrade. It photodegrades and breaks into smaller pieces, meaning that virtually every piece of plastic ever produced still exists today in some form.

To help turn the tide of plastic pollution, Vissla and Surfrider are teaming up to challenge the wave-conscious to upcycle an old or found object into a functional wave riding craft (i.e. surfboards, handplanes, paipos, fins, alaias, skim boards, boats, etc.). All contestants must enter a video or three to six photographs showing their project from start to finish via Instagram with the hashtag #CreatorsContest and country of residence by September 10, 2017. Judging will be based on innovation, functionality, creativity, design, and aesthetics.

Four finalists in two categories – Under 16 and Open Divisions – will be selected and asked to send in their projects for verification and final voting. Finalists will be announced at the final event on October 21, 2017, awarded exclusive prizes and invited to an event gallery show to have their final object on display.

For more information and contest rules, please visit vissla.com/creatorscontest. Find out more about ways to get involved with reducing plastic pollution and protecting the ocean, waves and beaches at Surfrider.org.

About Vissla:

Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of creators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surfing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality. We are creators and innovators.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and more than 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

