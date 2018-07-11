The ocean is calling… and so are Rob Machado, Timmy Curran and Damien Hobgood!

Thanks to these legends and our friends at Omaze, you have a chance to win a four-day excursion to Cabo San Lucas, where you’ll catch waves with the guys by day and unwind to Timmy and Rob’s acoustic guitars by night.

To add to the adventure, you’ll even spend a full day enjoying paradise from a luxury catamaran (yes, it’s a thing) where you can surf, snorkel, stand up paddle board and spearfish. Plus, you’ll stay in the luxurious Surfer Villa at The Cape Hotel with a private patio, direct beach access and multiple mouthwatering restaurants to choose from.

Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or just getting your toes wet, this is the way to do it. Flights and three nights at The Cape Hotel are included and every donation will benefit SurfAid’s lifesaving Mother and Child Health Programs, making everyone a winner!

Visit omaze.com/cabo to donate and win a chance to surf and save a life

with Rob, Tim and Damien.