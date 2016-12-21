A Straight Up Double… A Toast to the Year with Two New Clips.

Another year has reached its end… Here’s a double shot of NEW Haydenshapes clips to toast.

A huge thanks to everyone for all of your support throughout the year. See you in 2017!

The shot…

CRAIG ANDERSON ‘BLACK NOIZ’ BY HAYDENSHAPES

We’ve created a 5 min edit of Craig Anderson on Black Noiz. Created from unseen footage pulled from the early 2016 archives, a departing clip for the year and the last you’ll see of the Ando & Quik stickers… What’s in a sticker? Ando footage fronting any other sticker would be as sweet.

We’ve pulled back the tempo a little… Sit back, relax, enjoy.

The Chaser….

“The Python…” Haydenshapes X FCS Shapers Series

SSSSssssssSSSSssss… It’s here. Created and produced by Haydenshapes, watch ‘The Python’ collaboration content piece for our signature FCS ii Shaper Series PC Carbon Fin. Available now.

