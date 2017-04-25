April 25, 2017 • Media Buzz
At 8 years old, Jackson and Charlie Dorian, the children of big-wave charger Shane Dorian, are living a childhood most could only dream of. Long have we enjoyed Shane’s exploits on the waves, and it seems that he has passed his passion for the water to his children. Their days are filled with barefoot adventures surfing, skating, and swimming with dolphins. At this point, so young in age, both Jackson and Charlie are accomplished renaissance children with the world on notice. Props to Shane for allowing his children to completely indulge in play and allowing him to live such a unique childhood. Watch Shane Dorian in Proximity. A film by Taylor Steele produced by Teton Gravity Research & Garage Productions: https://www.tetongravity.com/films/proximity.
More Media Buzz
-
Shane Dorian & Family Getting Clips
April 25, 2017
-
Aluminati Releases New Deck Shape, The Mullet
April 20, 2017
-
Jason Motes Joins Team Salt Life
April 13, 2017
-
Save The Waves Announces 2017 Wave Saver of the Year...
April 12, 2017
-
Matix Presents “No Wrong Turns” Episode 1 – Jon Mangiagli
April 12, 2017
-
Michelob ULTRA + World Surf League Announce Official Partnership
April 9, 2017
-
Noah Beschen Finds Shade with Electric
April 2, 2017
-
Kulcha News – March 28, 2017
March 30, 2017
-
Get LEUS At The Oakley Surf Shop Challenge
March 23, 2017
-
SUP World Champion Connor Baxter Joins Team Salt Life
March 20, 2017
-
Kulcha Shok News – March 15, 2017
March 16, 2017
-
WSL Announces New Partnership with Visa
March 14, 2017
Tags: children, kids, proximity, shane dorian, teton gravity research