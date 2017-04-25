Shane Dorian & Family Getting Clips

April 25, 2017 • Media Buzz

At 8 years old, Jackson and Charlie Dorian, the children of big-wave charger Shane Dorian, are living a childhood most could only dream of. Long have we enjoyed Shane’s exploits on the waves, and it seems that he has passed his passion for the water to his children. Their days are filled with barefoot adventures surfing, skating, and swimming with dolphins. At this point, so young in age, both Jackson and Charlie are accomplished renaissance children with the world on notice. Props to Shane for allowing his children to completely indulge in play and allowing him to live such a unique childhood. Watch Shane Dorian in Proximity. A film by Taylor Steele produced by Teton Gravity Research & Garage Productions: https://www.tetongravity.com/films/proximity.

