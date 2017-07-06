Salt Life Announces New Team Members Katy Waters and April Zilg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 6, 2017) – Salt Life, one of today’s leading lifestyle brands, announces the addition of diver Katy Waters and SUP racer April Zilg to Team Salt Life, an elite group of athletes that embody the Salt Life brand. The company also renewed the contract of veteran team member Luiza Barros, who is known for her fishing and diving adventures all over the world. Learn more about Team Salt Life – Salt Life, one of today’s leading lifestyle brands, announces the addition of diverand SUP racerto Team Salt Life, an elite group of athletes that embody the Salt Life brand. The company also renewed the contract of veteran team member, who is known for her fishing and diving adventures all over the world. Learn more about Team Salt Life here and on Salt Life’s YouTube channel

Katy Waters grew up on the sandy beaches of south Florida, where she fell in love with off-shore fishing, spearfishing and free diving. After earning a degree in sustainability from Furman University, Waters had the opportunity to dive on the world’s second largest living reef at Roatan Marine Park. “I want to find solutions that incorporate social, economic, and environmental systems to improve the quality of life for people and the marine environment,” Waters says. “I’m proud to be part of Team Salt Life and their conservation efforts all over the world.”

April Zilg started paddling recreationally during college, and now she is one of the top 10 SUP racers in the world. She is a two-time WPA and Salt Life Cup Champion and has secured top five finishes in the Euro Tour and the Carolina Cup. While exploring the Indian Himalayas in 2012, she paddled the Zanskar, the Indus and many high-altitude lakes, including Suraj Tal at 16,020 feet, which holds the current record for highest SUP session. She has paddled in India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Fiji, Costa Rica and Mexico. When she is not training, April teaches paddle boarding in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, where she lives the Salt Life with her dog Kaya.

“We are thrilled to add April to our team roster, joining fellow professional paddle boarders Max Fleming and Connor Baxter, who was signed earlier this year,” says Salt Life team manager Larry Laska. “They are some of the top athletes in the SUP world and a strong addition to the Salt Life team.”

Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell adds, “Katy Waters and April Zilg are both perfect examples of what it means to live the Salt Life, and we are excited to have them on board.”

About Salt Life:

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life”. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life”. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown to more than $30 million in annual sales, with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers.

Salt Life, LLC is operated as an operating subsidiary of Delta Apparel, Inc., where it has been managed since 2011. The flagship Salt Life retail store, which opened in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2012, serves as a vision for retail customers to see product placements they can utilize in their stores and across multiple platforms. Salt Life’s corporate office is located in Columbus, GA and their distribution center was recently relocated to Fayetteville, NC. Numerous professional athletes and sportsmen have an alliance with the brand in cross-marketing partnerships. ( http://www.saltlife.com/athletes/

