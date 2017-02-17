RVCA’s ANP Artist Barry McGee

Barry McGee comes from a background of creating unsanctioned work on city streets. Over the years, his signature tags and markings have inserted elements of the individual and the handmade into a de-personalized urban landscape that is increasingly crowded with corporate logos, trademarks, and advertisements. Working outdoors and in public spaces necessitates certain anonymity for him and needs to be performed quickly and stealthily in areas that command maximum exposure.

