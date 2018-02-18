Recover Brands – a sustainable apparel company (https://recoverbrands.com) lo cally based in Charlotte, NC.

Recover‘s eco-friendly Tees and Sweatshirts are made from recycled plastic and recycled cotton while still remaining lightweight and breathable. In a nutshell, it combines the classic look with the everyday wearability, you can’t even tell it’s from recycled materials! Perfect for any outdoor activity you can feel comfortable and complete your workout knowing you are representing a sustainable company!

A little more about Recover: Recover is a sustainable apparel company that makes all their shirts out of recycled plastic bottles and recycled cotton. 8 plastic bottles = 1 shirt. In manufacturing this way, they’ve diverted over 5 million plastic bottles from landfills since 2010. “Most mission-driven organizations exist because there’s a problem and we’re the byproduct of a global design flaw in single-use plastics. For us to curb that problem, people must stop consuming so many.” – Bill Johnston, Founder