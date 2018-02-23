Quiksilver x Pacsafe Backpack Collab | High adventure with peace of mind.

February 23, 2018 • Media Buzz

Explore Pacsafe + Free Shipping*

Quiksilver Customer Service
Call us at: 1-800-435-9917
SEARCH

REFER-A-FRIEND PROGRAM

CONTACT US

*Place an order of $29 USD or more or $39 CAD or more and receive free ground shipping. The minimum purchase amount for free ground shipping does not include tax or shipping and handling charges. Discount applied at checkout. Valid on U.S. and Canadian orders only. Offer applies only to standard shipping to one location. Valid for online use or when you place your order over the phone at 1-800-435-9917.
5600 Argosy Circle #100, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 • 1-800-435-9917

 

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM