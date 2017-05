To coincide with the release of the new and improved 36” longboard, Penny is debuting their new video series ‘Open Roads’. The video series chronicles the everyday adventures of creative individuals from all walks of life. Episode 1 follows surfers Blake and Maddy through their everyday search for good waves and good times. Ride along from land to sand in San Onofre and live like a local.

Penny’s OPEN ROADS Series – Episode 01 from Penny Skateboards on Vimeo.

Tags: Open Roads Series, penny skateboards