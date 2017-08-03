San Francisco, CA — Oru Kayak , makers of the original origami-inspired folding kayak, is teaming up with United By Blue, the apparel brand committed to cleaning up the country’s waterways, to create a water-inspired collection of equipment and apparel. The collaboration brings together two brands deeply committed to water to co-create a limited edition t-shirt, backpack, hat and special edition Oru Beach LT Kayak.

Oru Kayak and United By Blue share a common passion for bringing people together through water; one by facilitating on-water recreational experiences, the other by inspiring clean-water stewardship. The brand collaboration, launching today and available for a limited time, was a long time coming; for years, Oru Kayak has contributed boats for United By Blue’s water clean-ups; a company program that pledges to remove 1lb of trash from an ocean or waterway for each product the company sells. Oru Kayak Director of Marketing, Andy Cochrane, said “We’ve been inspired by UBB for awhile and feel fortunate to finally have the opportunity to bring our brands together. Our mutual interest in water made this the ideal partnership”

United By Blue Co-Founder, Mike Cangi, echoed similar sentiment, “For years we’ve been cleaning up oceans and rivers and using Oru Kayaks to get our volunteers out on the water. We’re very glad to finally see a United By Blue logo on a boat and even more glad to have it be alongside Oru Kayak.”

The exclusive collection is available now at orukayak.com, unitedbyblue.com, and at United by Blue retail locations. More information on the Beach LT Kayak can be found at www.orukayak.com

About Oru Kayak

Founded in 2012, Oru Kayak is a leading innovator in the kayaking industry and the first to bring a foldable kayak to market utilizing the principles of origami. Beyond the functionality of its engineering, the Oru Kayak stands apart from the competition for its superb on the water performance, durability, easy assembly, and stylish design. Based in San Francisco and manufactured in the USA, Oru Kayak is sold in dozens of countries across five continents including Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.orukayak.com

About United By Blue

United By Blue is an outdoor brand driven by the belief that every living creature is united by the blue of our world’s oceans and waterways, and we all share the responsibility to protect them. Our pledge unites our beliefs with our business: for every product sold, we remove one pound of trash from the oceans and waterways through company-organized cleanups. All apparel and accessories are made using sustainable materials and responsible factories. United By Blue products can be found in more than 300 outlets nationally and in our stores in Philadelphia and Manhattan.

