FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

ONE OCEAN – SEVEN STRAWLESS SEAS – Taylor Slater

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, August 10, 6-9pm

LOCATION: Montauk Beach House, 55 S Elmwood Ave, Montauk, NY 11954

Taylor Slater Art Exhibit to benefit the Lonely Whale #strawlessocean Campaign

(Montauk, NY July 9 2018) The Montauk Beach House is pleased to present One Ocean – Seven Strawless Seas, a solo exhibition and charity event featuring original works by American artist, Taylor Slater. The exhibition marks the official launch of Taylor’s work to the public and will be on view at The Montauk Beach House, 55 S Elmwood Ave, Montauk NY, with an opening reception & silent auction on Friday August 10, from 6 – 9 pm.

Taylor’s love for the sea is conveyed through her striking delineations in the overlapping cerulean, sapphire and greenish hues of her oceanscape resin paintings.

Exclusive to the artists reception is the silent auction of one of Taylor’s works to benefit the amazing efforts of the Lonely Whale organization, who will be present during Taylor’s reception, highlighting their mission and creating awareness towards their ongoing campaigns.

“I’m humbled by this opportunity to share my work with the public. Being able to connect with and support Lonely Whale’s efforts with their #strawlessocean campaign feels right. I hope this brings other artists to the forefront and inspires them to join this amazing effort”

About Taylor Slater:

The exhibition will be the first solo show for Taylor Slater. Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Taylor is a self-taught artist inspired by the tranquil beauty of the sea. Taylor has had the opportunity to travel to some of the most beautiful places on the planet with her father, 11x world champion surfer, Kelly Slater. She has witnessed firsthand the widespread impact plastic waste has on our world’s oceans and its marine life. Her dream is to see a forever clean ocean. Follow Taylor on Instagram @Taylrsltr & @Taylrsltrartofficial. Please direct all artist inquiries to Danielle at 1oceancollection@gmail.com

About The Montauk Beach House:

The Montauk Beach House is a well-appointed 33-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Montauk with an active daytime pool-centric environment and a comfortable, warm, chill-out-by-the-fire-with-friends vibe at night. A social gathering space to eat, drink, have fun, and make memories. The Beach House aims to provide guests with memorable stays that highlight comfort and simplicity; set in a relaxed ambiance balanced with the right touches of luxury.

The summer events programming is specifically tailored to fulfill a top-notch hospitality experience via art exhibits, music entertainment from renowned djs & live acts, retail offerings, special events and collaborations with like- minded brands – hosting activations, trunk shows, interactive guest experiences and more.

For in-depth details about the Beach House, please visit thembh.com

About Lonely Whale:

Lonely Whale is an incubator for courageous ideas that drive impactful change on behalf of our ocean. Inspired by the power of community, Lonely Whale is working towards a new era of radical collaboration, facilitating innovation that pushes the boundary on current trends in technology, media and advocacy to positively impact ocean health. Lonely Whale’s creative efforts to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, ocean-bound plastic pollution have earned them recognition as one of Huffington Post’s Top Ten Movers and Shakers in Environmental Sustainability and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas as well as honors from the Cannes Lions, Effy, Shorty and ADDY Awards in 2018. For more information, visit www.lonelywhale.org or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @lonelywhale.

About 1OceanCollection:

Danielle Beckmann is the collection curator behind 1Ocean Collection. Follow us on Instagram @1Oceancollection

1Ocean Collection brings people together. We feature original works by emerging and established artists,

creators, and makers that are inspired with a passion for ocean conservation. Our goal is to draw a

direct line between creative inspiration and organizations working toward a healthy ocean environment.

1Ocean Collection covers a variety of works including photography, visual arts, music, and theatre.

Press contact: Kiara Horowitz kiara@khpr.co

Artist Contact: Danielle Beckmann 1oceancollection@gmail.com