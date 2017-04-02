Noah Beschen Finds Shade with Electric

Electric, the San Clemente, California based eyewear veteran, announced a new partnership with world-renowned surf phenomenon, Noah Beschen. Noah will have world-class eye protection with Electric sunglasses while traveling the world in pursuit of his dreams. Noah, a resident of the famed North Shore of Oahu, honed his skills under the mentorship of his father, San Clemente local and former World Tour competitor Shane Beschen as well as the heavily talented local contingent along the seven-mile miracle. In the tight community that is the North Shore, Noah also looked up to surfers like John John Florence, as well as Electric ambassadors Tai Van Dyke and Kala Alexander.

“Noah shows talent beyond his years. He is incredible in the air, matched by his silky rail work, and charges big Pipeline. There really aren’t many young surfers, if any that have what Noah has in his arsenal. I have been watching Noah for years and couldn’t be more excited to have him on the Electric surf team. He is the epitome of our mantra, “Style That Performs” and we look forward to seeing what he brings to the surf world in the coming years.” Ian Foulke, Global Marketing Director

“I am excited to join the Electric family! It’s awesome to be part of a company that supports my dream to surf and travel. I live on the beach and having good eyewear is key to saving my eyes from the hot Hawaii sun. I’m psyched on the brand image and the product quality and feel that they are a perfect fit for me. I look forward to my future with their support!” Noah Beschen, Electric Surf Ambassador

“Having Noah join Electric is extra special for me. Having shared childhood memories with Shane and Gavin in San Clemente, Noah already feels like family.” Eric Crane, CEO

Noah joins Electric ohana Zeke Lau, WSL World Championship Tour competitor, Dave Wassel, Kala Alexander, Kai Garcia, Tai VanDyke, thus continuing the brand’s long history of supporting Hawaiian surfing.

About Electric

Founded in 2000 by second generation eyewear category leaders, Electric isa participant owned, global, premium eyewear brand rooted in Southern California’s rich music, art, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, outdoor sport, and customization culture. Electric designs and markets an extensive line of award winning sunglasses made inItaly ofthe highest quality, designed and tested in California’s rich natural resourced landscapes. Snow goggles, watches, bags, apparel and accessories support eyewear throughout the globe. For more information on Electric please visit: electriccalifornia.com

