New Pyzel Surfboards Website Launched

The new website includes improvements to visual presentation and interface, with the biggest change being their interactive Custom Board Order pages and Stock Board pages for quick, easy ordering.

“You can pick your model and see the whole board being put together right in front of you and choose every little option you want,” said Jon Pyzel.

The shaper for World Champ John John Florence added that customers can get other items besides custom and stock boards on the new site and also easily find dealers near to them.

“We have fins, traction pads, leashes, everything you need to get in the water. I could keep going on about everything there, but it’s a lot easier if you just go take a look and see for yourself.”

Factory 808 223 3305

www.pyzelsurfboards.com

INSTA @pyzelsurfboards

