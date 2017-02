GREETINGS KULCHA SHOK KREW AND LION DENS FAMILY!

Several cold fronts went through and most got waves in some rideable

size. South Florida did not get a whole lot. Waves were scored in several

areas/regions. Hope you found one of those areas.

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2pm-12pm

Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami 33127

Band plays 6-7pm & 8-9pm

Otherwise Dj’s and Special guests

All ages are welcome and encouraged

Free

SHOK WAVE

A weekly blog from Lance-O

featuring new Reggae and other genres of Caribbean music.

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-reggae-blog-best-2016-february-2-2017/

Check it out! Sunday February 5

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

Pulga Negust Negast + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free Saturday February 4

TROPICAL RUM FEST

Hosted by Lance-O

@ Meyer Amphitheater, West Palm Beach Fl Monday February 6

MONDAY NIGHT REGGAE

with Jahfe & Lance-O

@ 40 S Ocean Blvd Delray Beach Fl

$10 Sunday February 12

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

Brothers United + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free

KULCHA SHOK SURF & MUZIK FESTIVAL

Djs & acoustic acts: JohnLee, Mike Maytin & Tasty Vibrations (all surfers)

@ southside of Pompano Beach pier

contest will start at 7am with pre-registration taking place

online at

Sponsorship & vending is available call 305.534.6110

SEAFOOD & MUSIC FEST

Lance-O Mcing as well as the Kulcha Shok Pop up store onsite!

@ Cocoa Beach March 11 2017

9 MILE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Just announced: Mavado added to lineup

Hosted by MC Lance-O

March 11 2017

9 MILE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Just announced: Mavado added to lineup

Hosted by MC Lance-O

@ Virginia Key Beach Park

https://dancehallhiphop.com/2017/01/20/christopher-martin-paper-loving-spotify-reggae/Great Classic Reggae/Dancehall Photos

https://www.thesun.co.uk/living/2657734/vibrant-photographs-by-beth-lesser-show-what-life-in-bob-marleys-jamaica-looked-like-during-the-dancehall-scene-of-the-1980s/ Kulcha Shok always welcomes volunteers and

street team members to help spread the love

Become a part of our family and join us in promoting

positivity, love, and reggae vibesThe Kulcha Shok logo can easily be embroidered

on almost any article of clothing for only $10 per embroidery

Kulcha Shok Thanks you all for your continued support!! lanceo@kulchashok.com