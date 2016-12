GREETINGS KULCHA SHOK KREW AND LION DENS FAMILY!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ONE AND ALL AND MAKE IT A REGGAE & SURFING NEW YEAR Surf has been consistent. There have been a few spot days and times

where the surf has been good if you were in the right place at the right time.

It takes work. It’s always that much better when you do score.

(Photo courtesy of Chris Beeman)

NEW EXTENDED TIME 2pm-12pm

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami 33127

Band plays 6-7pm & 8-9pm

Otherwise Dj’s and Special guests

All ages are welcome and encouraged

Free

SHOK WAVE

A weekly blog from Lance-O

featuring Reggae and other genres of Caribbean music.

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-new-music-releases-december-12-2016/

Check it out!

TODAY’S TIME 4pm-12pm

Sunday December 25

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

All Day DJ Set + an acoustic duo with Goyo de Jah Bafana & Pulga

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free Monday December 26

MONDAY NIGHT REGGAE

Inna Sense + Lance-O

@ 40 S Ocean Blvd Delray Beach Fl

$10 HAPPY NEW YEAR!

TODAY’S TIME 4pm-12pm

Sunday January 1

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

Sweet Justice & The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free January 27 2017

EXPO SURF PARTY

@ Senor Frogs February 2017

KULCHA SHOK SURF & MUZIK FESTIVAL

@ Pompano Beach

Tarmac with Itawe from Colombia at Kulcha Shok's Reggae Sundays You can subscribe to our youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/KulchaShokMuzik KULCHA SHOK RADIO Roots, Reggae, Culture, Dancehall, Soca, Caribbean, Rock & More. Running 24 hours a day, non-stop! Tune in now! Industry News Dancehall Artist Kalado Confesses Suicide & Depression

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prw_6LiTdX0 Occy Interviews 15 Year Old Hawaiian Surfing Sensation Finn McGill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJjZoAb-xFY

Kulcha Shok Thanks you all for your continued support!! lanceo@kulchashok.com