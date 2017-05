Surf has been small. It has been barely ridable so you have to

take what you can get in Florida. This week is looking a lot better

with more size throughout the coast.

Write down October 7, the new date for the

Kulcha Shok Surf & Muzik Fest.



REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2pm-12pm

Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami 33127

Band plays 6-7pm & 8-9pm

Otherwise Dj’s and Special guests

All ages are welcome and encouraged

Free