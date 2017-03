GREETINGS KULCHA SHOK KREW AND LION DENS FAMILY!

The surf continued thru last week and is here again this week

and it’s good! Kulcha Shok Surf & Muzik Fest is coming soon, April 8!

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2pm-12pm

Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami 33127

Band plays 6-7pm & 8-9pm

Otherwise Dj’s and Special guests

All ages are welcome and encouraged

Free

SHOK WAVE

A weekly blog from Lance-O

featuring new Reggae and other genres of Caribbean music.

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-new-music-releases-march-28-2017/ Sunday April 2

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

Brothers United + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free Friday March 31 – April 2

COCONUT CUP FEST

Kulcha Shok Muzik onsite!

@ Frederiksted, St. Croix US Virgin Islands Monday April 3

MONDAY NIGHT REGGAE

Brothers United & Lance-O

@ 40 S Ocean Blvd Delray Beach Fl

$10 Saturday April 8

KULCHA SHOK SURF & MUZIK FEST

@ Southside of Pompano Beach Pier

Free Sunday April 9

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2ND SUNDAY ALL VINYL

Jahfe, PeppaBoxx + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

http://www.surfline.com/surf-news/southern-california-sees-a-high-frequency-run-of-shark-sightings-6-sharks-1-month-10-miles-apart_145908 Surfings McTwist Caught On Film

http://www.theinertia.com/surf/mikey-wright-just-landed-surfings-first-ever-mctwist/

street team members to help spread the love

Become a part of our family and join us in promoting

on almost any article of clothing for only $10 per embroidery

lanceo@kulchashok.com