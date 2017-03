GREETINGS KULCHA SHOK KREW AND LION DENS FAMILY!

This past week had to be the best surf of the season.

Four days out of five in the head range and clean for two with

a third day clean in the morning. Good Stuff I really

hope you caught the GOOODS!!!!

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2pm-12pm

Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami 33127

Band plays 6-7pm & 8-9pm

Otherwise Dj’s and Special guests

All ages are welcome and encouraged

Free

SHOK WAVE

A weekly blog from Lance-O

featuring new Reggae and other genres of Caribbean music.

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-new-music-releases-march-1-2017/

Please take a few minutes to review our compilations of The Best Of 2016 Shok Wave Music Blog

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-reggae-blog-best-2016-february-2-2017/

http://kulchashok.com/shok-wave-reggae-blog-best-2016-part-2-february-22-2017/

Check it out! Sunday March 5

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

The Movement, Tasty Vibrations + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free Monday March 6

MONDAY NIGHT REGGAE

Live Music & Lance-O

@ 40 S Ocean Blvd Delray Beach Fl

$10 March 11 2017

9 MILE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Mavado & Rick Ross added to lineup

Hosted by MC Lance-O

@ Virginia Key Beach Park Sunday March 12

REGGAE SUNDAYS A.K.A. CHURCH

2ND SUNDAY ALL VINYL

Jahfe, Peppa Boxx + The Kulcha Shok Crew

@ Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th st Miami Fl 33127

Free Friday March 17

SPRING BAKED

Hosted by Lance-O

Kulcha Shok Pop up store onsite!

@ Catch 22 Fort Myers, FL March 18 2017

CAPE CORAL SPRING BREAK REGGAE FESTIVAL

Hosted by MC Lance-O

Dixie Roadhouse, Cape Coral Fl Featured Products Kulcha Shok Headbands Kulcha Shok H at Kulcha Shok Festival Sling Tosh1 at Kulcha Shok’s Reggae Sundays You can subscribe to our youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/KulchaShokMuzik KULCHA SHOK RADIO Roots, Reggae, Culture, Dancehall, Soca, Caribbean, Rock & More. Running 24 hours a day, non-stop! Tune in now! Industry News How More Perfect Could It Be

https://vimeo.com/84422368 This Wave Just Might Be More Perfect

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yuxie5T3xk

street team members to help spread the love

Become a part of our family and join us in promoting

positivity, love, and reggae vibes Kulcha Shok always welcomes volunteers andstreet team members to help spread the loveBecome a part of our family and join us in promotingpositivity, love, and reggae vibes The Kulcha Shok logo can easily be embroidered

on almost any article of clothing for only $10 per embroidery

Kulcha Shok Thanks you all for your continued support!! lanceo@kulchashok.com