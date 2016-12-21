HOOD RIVER, Oregon / MAUI, Hawaii (December 21, 2016) – Dakine is excited to announce the signing of John John Florence to its surf team. The accessories partnership between Dakine and Florence focuses on the development of a signature series of surf leashes, traction pads and a travel board bag.

Florence was first introduced to the Hawaiian-born brand when he was five years old and already gracing the covers of Surfer Magazine as the next surf phenom. Over 19 years later, Florence most recently won his first title of 2016 World League Men’s Champion, deeming him the best surfer in the world.

Considered one of the most dominant Pipe surfers in the sport, Florence brings his passion, experience and demands of a traveling athlete to the Dakine brand to influence an accessories collection that supports the needs of surfers from all walks of life. “Following his most successful surf season – while using Dakine leashes and accessories – Dakine is stoked to have John John officially represent our surf accessory products. With his continued support and insights, we’re focused on creating the best products to meet and exceed his needs,” said Micah Nickens, surf marketing director at Dakine. The John John Florence collection from Dakine will be available beginning March 2017 at speciality surf shops and online at www.dakine.com.

About Dakine:

Dakine makes gear for people who love being on the mountain and in the water. Founded in Haiku Maui, Hawaii in 1979 and located at the base of Mt. Hood in Hood River, Oregon, Dakine offers a complete range of innovative and quality products including outerwear, apparel, sport-specific and lifestyle backpacks, bags, travel gear and accessories. Dakine products are available for purchase at specialty sports retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.dakine.com.

