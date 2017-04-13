Jason Motes Joins Team Salt Life

Salt Life, one of today’s leading lifestyle brands, announces the addition of world class surfer Jason Motes to Team Salt Life, an elite group of athletes that embody the Salt Life brand. Learn more about Team Salt Life here and on Salt Life’s YouTube channel. Jason Motes started surfing at the age of three and started his competitive career in 1978. Since then, he has won 15 East Coast Championship titles and set the record for the most titles any surfer has won on the East Coast. Recently, he won the 35-44 year old shortboard division and the 25-34 year old shortboard division at the NSSA East Coast Championships in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. With a nearly 40-year career, Motes shows no signs of slowing down and continues to be a fierce competitor in the surfing world.

The surfer’s connection to Salt Life goes back to the company’s humble beginnings in Jacksonville, Florida. He became the first team rider, took Salt Life on the road and appeared in the first-ever Salt Life ad in Eastern Surf Magazine. As he officially joins the team, Motes says it feels like coming home. “I’ve always said that my veins are filled with saltwater,” Motes says. “I was there when Salt Life was founded in my friend’s backyard. It is such an honor to be back on the team that means the world to me!”

“The addition of Jason Motes is a major achievement for Team Salt Life,” Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell says. “His career has been amazing to watch, and he is a prime example of what it means to live the Salt Life.”

About Salt Life:

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life”. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life”. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown to more than $40 million in annual sales, with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers.

Salt Life, LLC is operated as a subsidiary of Delta Apparel, Inc., where it has been managed since 2011. The flagship Salt Life retail store, which opened in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2012, serves as a vision for retail customers to see product placements they can utilize in their stores and across multiple platforms. Last year, Salt Life expanded to the West Coast with retail storefronts in San Clemente and Huntington Beach, California. Salt Life’s corporate office is located in Columbus, GA and their distribution center was recently relocated to Fayetteville, NC. Numerous professional athletes and sportsmen have an alliance with the brand in cross-marketing partnerships. (www.saltlife.com/athletes)

About Delta Apparel, Inc.:

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, M. J. Soffe, LLC, Salt Life, LLC and Art Gun, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basic and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessories. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products across distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid-tier and mass chains, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.soffe.com, www.saltlife.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparel.com.

Tags: Jason Motes, salt life, surfer, surfing