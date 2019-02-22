Indo has been Pumping! Plus win a free trip to Kandui Resort for 2! I

|
THE MENTAWAIS ARE STILL FIRING!
Hello everyone!
February has kicked off with a Bang and the never ending run of swell continues!
MESSAGE FROM ALL DAY RAY
Our second trip of the year just ended and more of the same. One day barrels, next day turns and not a soul in sight. This Shoulder Season has had incredible weather and even better waves. We still have a couple remaining spots for February/March and if you like what you see in this email, you’re crazy not to pull the trigger. – Ray
OUR NEXT TRIP FEB 26 – MARCH 9 HAS A STACKED FORECAST
The Indian Ocean is uncharacteristically alive!
The North Western part of Indonesia (where the Mentawais are located) are in a incredible pattern right now. Plenty of long period swell, great weather and light winds. This is a pattern you typically see In-Season and with virtually no one around, it’s been incredible. Plenty of swell activity coming around Africa over the next 2 weeks (see below forecast) and if you’re able to drop everything and chase the swell, Dylan and I would love to have you! Throw in an additional $400 OFF our rates, there’s never a better time to come.
Stacked Deck for Feb 26 – March 9.
Not only rights this Shoulder-Season.
Empty and Perfect as it gets.
All Day Dylan and his favor After School Activity.
What 2.5 feet at 14 seconds looks like this Shoulder-Season.
Father like Son.
Burgerworld in-between swells, as fun and empty as it gets. Ben and Wilson Stewart.
Burgerworld, Joe Briskey Jr.
4Bobs afternoons, fun and empty as ever.
Baby Kandui, perfect and glassy as it gets. Alana Savoir.
Just up the reef from the resort.
Afternoon Delight.
Hope to see you out here. – Ray
ATTENTION ALL SOUTH FLORIDA SURFERS!
THIS FRIDAY – WIN A TRIP FOR 2 TO KANDUI RESORT!
Kandui Resort is stoked to support The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation.
ANDY IRONS: KISSED BY GOD
Friday, February 22, 2019, 6:30pm – 1030pm
The Kelsey Theatre
700 Park Ave, Lake Park, Florida, 33403
We’ll be raffling off some huge prizes and you must be present to win!
-Trip for 2 to Kandui Resort (airfare not included)
-Firewire Surfboards “Cymatic”
-Proctor Surfboards Peter Mendia model
-Nomad Surfboards custom Andy inspired model
Plus a huge amount of other raffle items and giveaways.
