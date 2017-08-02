Bend, OR (August 1, 2017) – Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the launch of its new 25 oz Wine Bottle and 10 oz Wine Tumbler. The new products will allow consumers to take and enjoy their favorite wine anywhere.

The 25 oz Wine Bottle holds an entire standard 750 ml bottle of wine and features TempShield™ insulation to keep whites perfectly chilled and reds at room temperature. Made with durable pro-grade stainless steel, the 25 oz Wine Bottle won’t retain or transfer flavors and the Pure Pour™ opening makes it easy to fill and pour without drips. A silicone base provides extra traction on slippery surfaces and the modern shape offers easy packability.

The 10 oz Wine Tumbler features a no-drip lip for worry free sips and the refined shape is as comfortable to hold as it is to look at. TempShield insulation keeps wine at the perfect temperature and the durable pro-grade stainless steel won’t transfer or retain flavors. The 10 oz Wine Tumbler holds two standard pours and comes with an insulated press-in lid to reduce spills.

“We are excited to introduce our new Wine Bottle and Wine Tumbler products that allow consumers to take their favorite vintage anywhere,” said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack. “From afternoon picnics to the beach and summer concerts, these products will protect their wine from heat, light and glass bottle breakage while keeping it at the intended temperature.”

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to experience rapid growth and receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has expanded its presence globally and has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our giving program, Parks for All, supports the building, restoring and maintaining of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

