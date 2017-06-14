Hydro Flask Welcomes New Ambassadors to Team Hydro

Bend, OR (June 13, 2017) – Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks, now a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the addition of over 20 action sports and active lifestyle ambassadors to its growing team. These newest Team Hydro members will help promote the brand’s mission and core values while sharing stories of inspiration.

Hydro Flask’s newest ambassador team members include: professional surfers Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho, Malia Manuel, Dane Gudauskas, Patrick Gudauskas and Tanner Gudauskas; professional rock climber Matt Segal; professional ultra-marathon runner Scott Jurek; professional skiers Sierra Quitiquit and Michelle Parker; professional volleyball player Irene Pollock and adventure photographer Elena Pressprich.

“We’re excited to welcome these new ambassadors into the Hydro Flask family,” said Hydro Flask PR and Communications Manager Lucas Alberg. “These individuals share our love for adventure and the outdoors while embodying the Hydro Flask values of living a healthy, active lifestyle each and every day.”

Hydro Flask’s newest ambassadors will share inspiring stories and images of living life fully through their social media channels while creating awareness for the brand. Other ambassador team additions include Pete Devries, Asher Pacey, Rich Bacon, Silas Fallstich, Burak Ayday, Brianna Madia, Lexi Dupont, Hadley Hammer, Jess Blackmun, Amelia Whelan, Lindsay Gonzalez and Lisa and Jason Spafford (Two Wheeled Nomad).

“I’m a long-time fan of Hydro Flask and use their products every day,” said professional surfer Coco Ho. “I’m so excited to officially be a part of the Hydro Flask family and share why their products are the perfect complement to an active, healthy lifestyle.”

Hydro Flask’s newest team members will join existing Hydro Flask ambassadors Ian Walsh, Mark McInnis, Cyrus Sutton, Alex Johnson, Quin Schrock, Nate Wyeth, Annika Bauer, Emily King and Corey Smith (Where’s My Office Now), James Campbell and Rachel Goldfarb (Idle Theory Bus) and Nick Cahill (Blue Bus Adventure).

Dedicated to insulated products and living a life free from lukewarm, Hydro Flask believes in providing uniquely refreshing experiences for its customers. The company has expanded its presence to 17 international countries and has become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our new giving program, Parks for All, supports the development and maintenance of public green spaces, so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

