Hydro Flask Launches New Unbound Series Soft Cooler Collection

Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Unbound Series™ Soft Cooler products. The only soft coolers on the market that liberate you to live your everyday adventures, the collection will include the 22 L Soft Cooler Pack and 24 L Soft Cooler Tote. Hydro Flask is known for its insulation expertise across beverage and food containers and the launch of the Unbound Series further expands the brand’s commitment to insulated products, giving consumers the freedom to transport food and drinks to wherever their daily adventures lead.

“The Unbound Series is a giant step in the evolution of Hydro Flask,” said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack. “Consumers love our bottles and tumblers and live with them on a daily basis. We’re excited to now expand into this new space and redefine the functionality of soft coolers in a way that can be enjoyed on a daily basis.”

The 22 L Soft Cooler Pack and 24 L Soft Cooler Tote feature Hydro Flask’s new TempShield™ Soft insulation and Advanced Thermal Mapping to keep food and drinks chilled more than 24 hours. The new technology puts the insulation where you need it most, at the base where cold is susceptible to loss (resulting in less bulk and more comfort), to create the lightest soft coolers in their class. The True Access™ hinged top keeps the interior of the pack easy to access, allowing for quick packing and easy cleaning, while welded seams and an Aquaseal zipper ensure leakproof transport and no water in, and no water out. Both products also boast mildew-resistant, anti-microbial FDA food grade BPA-free liners and a category leading 5-year warranty. The Soft Coolers will retail for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $274.95 each, and will be available in four colors: Black, Goldenrod, Storm and Mist.

The 22 L Soft Cooler Pack has a compression molded back panel that offers a comfortable fit, and the puncture, tear and abrasion-resistant, yet lightweight and robust base provides unsupported self-standing when not being worn. The 22 L Soft Cooler Pack also features dry storage pockets, external cinching straps, a hidden side-slip pocket and two lash strap mounts.

The 24 L Soft Cooler Tote features a comfortable stretch woven shoulder strap, hand carry straps, a dry storage compartment, and a puncture, tear and abrasion-resistant yet lightweight robust base with double-sided extrusion for free-standing capabilities. “The addition of the Unbound Series reinvents the soft cooler category through simplistic design and a thoughtful approach to temperature retention,” said Hydro Flask Soft Goods Category Manager Jason Valdez. “We look forward to seeing how the customers will continue to expand the use of soft coolers into their everyday adventures.”

Hydro Flask’s new Unbound Series is already drawing accolades from across the industry: earlier this month, the 22 L Soft Cooler Pack received a prestigious European OutDoor INDUSTRY AWARD 2017 within the backpacks/bags/travel luggage category. The internationally celebrated and highly coveted OutDoor INDUSTRY AWARD recognizes products that set themselves apart for their quality, design and sustainability. In 2017, just over 30 products were selected from nearly 350 entries.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has expanded its presence globally and has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

Visit Hydro Flask at Outdoor Retailer at booth #21005.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our giving program, Parks for All, supports the development and maintenance of public green spaces, so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

Tags: cooler, hydro flask, unbound