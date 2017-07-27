Hydro Flask Launches New Oasis Products Designed for Sharing

Bend, OR (July 24, 2017) – Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Oasis products. Designed to be shared amongst multiple people or small groups, the collection includes easy-to-carry 64 oz and 128 oz insulated bottles that will keep hot liquids hot for 12 hours and cold liquids cold for up to 48 hours.

The 64 oz and 128 oz Oasis bottles feature TempShield™ Double Walled Vacuum Insulation and 18/8 Pro-grade stainless steel that won’t retain or transfer flavors. The leak-proof dual-function lids make it easy to clean, fill, and serve, whether you’re transporting beverages or food. The flexible strap has contoured details for comfortable carrying and pouring, and the durable, shatterproof bottles are available in four colors with Hydro Flask’s classic powder coat finish: Black, Graphite, Olive and Cobalt. The 64 oz and 128 oz bottles will retail at a manufacturer suggested retail price of $94.95 and $124.95, respectively.

“Lots of consumers love taking their bottles and tumblers to social settings like camping, concerts and team practices,” said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack. “After seeing this, we started exploring a way to bring more refreshment to these social settings. Oasis takes the trusted performance of our bottles and enlarges the size and experience for these gatherings.”

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to experience rapid growth and receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has expanded its presence globally and has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

Visit Hydro Flask at Outdoor Retailer at booth #21005.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our giving program, Parks for All, supports the development and maintenance of public green spaces, so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

