Have you ever wanted to surf Baja, Mexico? What about surfing with 6-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore and endless summer chaser, Dave Rastovich? Now you can through this immersive GoPro VR (virtual reality) experience captured on location while filming TGR’s new surf film, Proximity.

“It’s a new way of telling stories and the future of filmmaking,” says director Taylor Steele about the utilization and inclusion of VR technology in Proximity. “You’re engulfed, you’re there physically and you’ll feel like you’re there with us.” The Proximity project has been a multi-media experience including a full-length film, VR experience, photo book, and art gallery.

VR footage was captured using the Go Pro Omni, which utilizes six Go Pro Hero4 Black cameras. Watch for more virtual reality footage being released in the upcoming weeks on TetonGravity.com and find a Proximity tour stop near you. More into on Proximity: https://www.tetongravity.com/films/pr…

