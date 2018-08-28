Fall Surf Programs! The best time of Year…

|
Fall Surf Team
After School Surf Sessions – Intermediate to Advanced Coaching – Sept 12th – October 29th total of 19 sessions.
Fall WARRIORS
Sunday Surf Sessions 10-12pm! September 9th – October 28th. Already have taken beginner lesson(s) Intermediate to Advanced students Wetsuits, Surfboard’s included
Ocean Skills & Safety “Jr Waterman” Long Beach Recreation Center.
Ages 6-16 (Sundays) September 16th – October 28th (5:30 – 6:45pm) Total 7 sessions ( $250 )
Sign up at the front desk Long Beach Recreation 700 Magnolia Blvd Long Beach, NY 11561
Fall Private & Semi Private Surf Lessons
The best time of the year is for Fall Surf Lessons! 7 days a week. Private and Semi private available. Wetsuits, Surfboard’s included
Fall Surfboard storage Special-
Long Beach NY – Sept 1 – Nov 31st $210 total for the 3 months
LAST WEEK OF SUMMER SURF CAMP!
Its the last Week of Surf Camp! Daily rates available. Ends August 31st.