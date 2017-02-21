Exclusive Exhibit: Surf Art & Culture for a Good Cause

For one night, artists from across LA will host an exhibition (March 11 in LA) — including never-before-seen imagery and work from several late artists* — for Alliance Morgan McKinzie High School’s arts program to give lower-income students a college-ready curriculum and encouragement in the creative fields.

A West Side Story exhibition will feature the city’s unique culture, cutting-edge surf and skate scenes (including Dogtown and Z-Boys), and candidly captured famous faces. The images and memorabilia track LA through important moments in history.

Artists include: Chuck Katz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kelly Jackson, Bart Saric, Rod Bradley, Nick Bradley, the late Harry Drinkwater, Jens Lucking, Joshua Paskowitz, Mia Duncans, C. Chism Jr. Street artist Danny Mateo is also creating a one-off piece to donate to the school, which will be at the exhibition. Plus live performances from DJ Bennett Harada & DJ Buck Romero.

