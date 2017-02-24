Ex-Converse VP Ian Stewart joins Surfrider to lead marketing

San Clemente, Calif., February 22, 2017 – The Surfrider Foundation is excited to welcome Ian Stewart as the new Director of Marketing and Communications. Ian joins Surfrider from Converse, where he was most recently the global head of marketing. A lifelong surfer from Whale Beach in Australia, Ian brings 25 years of brand and consumer marketing experience to Surfrider. “Applying my marketing experience to the protection of our ocean is a dream job, and I am extremely excited to be able to help keep Surfrider top of mind in times like this.”

“This is an incredibly important year to protect our ocean, waves and beaches, and planet,” said CEO Dr. Chad Nelsen. “And bringing in world class talent like Ian will ensure that we keep Surfrider’s mission relevant and meaningful to surfers and ocean lovers everywhere.”

Currently based in New England, Stewart will relocate to California this summer and work from Surfrider’s headquarters in San Clemente.

About Surfrider

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and over 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

