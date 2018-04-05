

Eidon Presents the 4th Annual Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest Raises Funds for Pink Up The Pace Charity

St. Augustine, FL –

Eidon and Wahines of the Waves are stoked to announce that the 4th Annual Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest will be held on April 14th, 2018 in Marineland, Florida. Barrels for Boobs is an annual day of surf, sun, competition, and fun with all net proceeds benefitting the fight against breast cancer. Wahines of the Waves have chosen to support local St. Augustine charity Pink Up The Pace for this year’s contest. The first three events have raised over $6,800 for the foundation and our goal is to reach the $10,000 mark this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the US, affecting one in every eight women.

The contest is divided into women’s and men’s heats with both shortboard and longboard divisions. All ages are welcome; from groms to elders and we are expecting 80-100 surfers this year. Throughout the contest we have food trucks, raffles, vendors, and music. More information available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/661077280729232/

ABOUT WAHINES OF THE WAVES: Wahines of the Waves (WOW) is an all-girls surf, skate, and wakeboard club at the University of Florida. Founded in 2011, WOW provides a positive environment for women to learn, improve, and compete in the board sport community. WOW has since grown to over 200 members and alumni, with an overall mission to encourage female progression in board sports and boost the confidence of all female athletes.

Led by President, Marley Boerema, WOW has grown in membership and gained a national following. Marley, a St. Augustine local & senior Sustainability Studies major, has been surfing since childhood and teaching surf lessons throughout college. As an original founder of Barrels for Boobs, Marley has dedicated the past four years to creating, improving, and expanding the charity contest.

WOW appoints internal surf, skate, and wakeboard coaches to host monthly meet-ups, practicing each respective sport.

For more information, visit: www.wahinesofthewaves.wix.com/wowuf

ABOUT EIDON: Eidon is a women’s lifestyle and swimwear company. Their mission is to create quality products that can make all women feel comfortable and confident. With the motto live, travel, surf, Eidon is building a community of likeminded women all over North America. As a company Eidon supports female friendship and empowerment.

For more information, visit: https://eidonsurf.com/

ABOUT PINK UP THE PACE: Pink up the pace holds an annual marathon in Saint Augustine, FL, but PUTP is more than just a race! This organization supports both women and men in the Saint Augustine and surrounding area by funding early breast cancer detection as well as breast cancer treatment for those in need.

For more information, visit: https://www.pinkupthepace.com/

Donations can be made at: https://squareup.com/store/BARRELSforBOOBS/item/donation