East Coast Surf Project Press Release

Hollywood Beach Florida, February 15, 2017: The East Coast Surf Project would like to announce this year (2017) it will begin filming and photographing the surfing communities and surf culture that flourishes along our eastern shorelines. With principle filming and photography beginning in mid to late March and will continue throughout 2017. The project will follow the swells, the surfers, the contests, and the local surf shops along the coast interviewing and capturing your stories. ECSP wishes to conduct interviews with all those mention for this is your film and your story. The goal of the project is simply PROMOTE and ELAVATE the surf culture that exist along the east coast as it deserves. The second goal is to produce enough material for a short film and book. The short film once completed will be submitted to the Florida Film Festival as well as a number of other surf film festivals held around the country. The book will record the journey through pictures, a photographic journal of the surfers, their stories and to all those for whom we shall meet along the way. The true and ultimate goal of this project is to produce a full length film on the history of east coast surfing from its beginnings to the present, documenting the surfers and the changes surfing has undergone over the years.