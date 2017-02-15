East Coast Surf Project Press Release

Hollywood Beach Florida, February 15, 2017: The East Coast Surf Project would like to announce this year (2017) it will begin filming and photographing the surfing communities and surf culture that flourishes along our eastern shorelines. With principle filming and photography beginning in mid to late March and will continue throughout 2017. The project will follow the swells, the surfers, the contests, and the local surf shops along the coast interviewing and capturing your stories. ECSP wishes to conduct interviews with all those mention for this is your film and your story. The goal of the project is simply PROMOTE and ELAVATE the surf culture that exist along the east coast as it deserves. The second goal is to produce enough material for a short film and book. The short film once completed will be submitted to the Florida Film Festival as well as a number of other surf film festivals held around the country. The book will record the journey through pictures, a photographic journal of the surfers, their stories and to all those for whom we shall meet along the way. The true and ultimate goal of this project is to produce a full length film on the history of east coast surfing from its beginnings to the present, documenting the surfers and the changes surfing has undergone over the years.
East Coast Surf Project will be headquartered both in Wrightsville & Carolina Beaches throughout the project.
On Saturday the 8th of April 2017 at 7:00 PM; the ECSP will paddle out with an open forum at the King Neptune Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. We welcome all surfers (men & women), shapers, surf shop owners and ask that the surfing community at large join us as well. It is my aspiration to make this as much as possible a community project with the surfing community being the star. The project will take the support and corporation of you, so come out Saturday 8 of April 2017 at King Neptune, 11 N. Lumina Ave., Wrightsville Beach, NC, 28480, New Hanover County’s oldest restaurant and a Wrightsville Beach landmark.
“King Neptune Restaurant has seen many changes around Wrightsville Beach, NC over the last 70 years, but one thing that has remained consistent is the welcoming spirit of this family owned, iconic eatery and neighborhood bar. Recent renovations have expanded the dining room and bar, while the cozy Pirate Bar remains much as it has been for years. Serving breakfast lunch and dinner 7 day s a week, The Neptune is certainly King of the local dining scene.”
This film will be dedicated to all of you, the surfers, the promoters, the shapers that provide their designs to keeps us surfing, to you the surf shops owners for providing the essentials and all of you who love surfing as well as life. Although this is a surf documentary it is not limited just to surfing ECSP welcomes the paddle boarders, the skim-boarders, the wind surfer or the kite surfer you are all welcome to join in on this project.
