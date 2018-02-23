Dakine Releases New John John Florence Signature Surf Travel Bag

Considered the best surfer in the world, John John Florence has been on a surfboard since his infancy, originally signing as a Dakine athlete at age 7. He’s been gracing covers of magazines, redefining the approach to progression and dominating the world tour ever since. Hawaiian-born and bred, Florence is a history-making surfer who stands behind the gear he uses. For Spring 2018, Dakine expands the JJF Collection to continue to support the needs of surfers from all walks of life.

Florence brings his passion, experience and demands of a traveling athlete to the Dakine brand to influence the collection that is built on the details. The new John John Florence Daylight Thruster (MSRP $70-90 depending on length) surfboard travel bag is constructed of lightweight yet durable 420 denier nylon ripstop with TPU venting and heat reflective silver tarpulin interior to regulate heat inside the bag and lined with a protective 8mm closed cell foam padding for added protection. The slim silhouette also features corrosion proof molded YKK #10 main zipper, water resistant stash pocket, padded grab handle and breathable padded shoulder strap for carry comfort.

The JJF Collection also includes hyper-grippy traction pads custom designed exclusively for Florence and a series of surf leashes.

All of the products ship in eco-friendly packaging that is built from recycled paper with less waste and no plastic, to highlight a collection is all about pushing the limits of surf accessories so one of the most progressive riders can continue to change the game.

The JJF Collection from Dakine is available now at specialty surf shops and online at www.dakine.co

About Dakine:

Dakine makes gear for people who love being on the mountain and in the water. Founded in Haiku Maui, Hawaii in 1979 and located at the base of Mt. Hood in Hood River, Oregon, Dakine offers a complete range of innovative and quality products including outerwear, apparel, sport-specific and lifestyle backpacks, bags, travel gear and accessories. Dakine products are available for purchase at specialty sports retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.dakine.com.