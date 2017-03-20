SUP World Champion Connor Baxter Joins Team Salt Life

Salt Life, one of today’s leading lifestyle brands, announces the addition of stand up paddleboarding prodigy Connor Baxter as the newest member of Team Salt Life, a group of elite athletes that embody the Salt Life brand.

Raised on the water, Baxter began competing in windsurfing and surfing events at age eight. At 14, he became the youngest person to ever windsurf Maui’s infamous Jaws break. Baxter shifted his focus to stand up paddle boarding and set a world record at the Molokai-2-Oahu World Championships, 4 minutes ahead of the closest competitor.

Now 22, Baxter has earned numerous accolades and solidified himself as one of the top paddle boarding competitors in the world. He is the Stand Up Paddle World Champion (2014 and 2016), the Fastest Paddler on Earth (2013 and 2016), two-time SUP Athlete of the Year (2013), three-time Male Paddler of the Year (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016), Pacific Paddle Games Champion (2015 and 2016). With more than 100 first place finishes under his belt, Baxter is a trailblazer for the world’s fastest growing sport.

“Connor is a perfect example of a world-class athlete who embraces the mantra of living the Salt Life,” says Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell. Director of Marketing Larry Laska adds “At 22, he is already breaking records and is highly respected in the paddle boarding community. We are excited to have him come on board as we continue to take Team Salt Life to a new level.”

Baxter joins current Salt Life team members Colin McPhillips (surfing), Peter Miller (fishing), Luiza Barros (fishing/diving), Captain Jimmy Nelson (fishing), Jake Owen (musician/wake surfing) and more. Learn more at www.saltlife.com/athletes.

About Salt Life:

Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life”. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life”. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown to more than $30 million in annual sales, with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers.

Salt Life, LLC is operated as an operating subsidiary of Delta Apparel, Inc., where it has been managed since 2011. The flagship Salt Life retail store, which opened in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2012, serves as a vision for retail customers to see product placements they can utilize in their stores and across multiple platforms. Salt Life’s corporate office is located in Columbus, GA and their distribution center was recently relocated to Fayetteville, NC. Numerous professional athletes and sportsmen have an alliance with the brand in cross-marketing partnerships. (http://www.saltlife.com/athletes/)

About Delta Apparel, Inc.:

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, M. J. Soffe, LLC, Junkfood Clothing Company, Salt Life, LLC and Art Gun, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basic and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessories. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products across distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid-tier and mass chains, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.soffe.com, www.junkfoodclothing.com, www.saltlife.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

