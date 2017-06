BRIXTON & COORS BANQUET

This Summer we are proud to team up with Coors Banquet on a special collection of apparel, headwear, and accessories.

Founded in 1873 in Golden, Colorado, Coors Banquet has a rich heritage as one of America’s oldest and most storied beers. Drawing inspiration from Banquet’s celebrated history, the collection blends the timeless aesthetic of Coors with Brixton’s modern yet classic designs.

The Brixton & Coors Banquet Friendly Union features vintage-inspired prints and washes, and includes a limited edition windbreaker jacket, trunk, and cooler as well as an assortment of tees and caps.

The Brixton & Coors Banquet Friendly Union is now available at select retailers. Please visit Brixton.com for dealers.

The Brixton & Coors Banquet Friendly Union collection is intended for those 21+.