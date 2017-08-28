CARLSBAD, Calif. (August 28, 2017) – Boardworks, a SoCal-based leader in surf and standup paddle (SUP), today announced its global license agreement with Rogue, an authentic core performance SUP and surf brand, founded in 2008. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s appointment of Rogue founder Rick Karr as Boardworks’ new general manager in January 2017.

“The Rogue license is a central part of our Boardworks’ brand re-launch strategy,” said Karr. “The addition of Rogue in our lineup creates a comprehensive product offering, taking our premium performance to the next level.”

Boardworks is debuting a new visual identity and reimagined board collection strategy. The new collections tout multiple new board categories, designs and the debut of the Rogue Performance line. The Rogue collection features performance-driven race, surf and SUP foil designs.

Karr, in tandem with Boardworks’ new Brand Manager, Andrew Mencinsky, who hails from The Enthusiast Network’s SUP magazine, bring a new level of ingenuity, authenticity, core industry experience and reinvigoration to the brand. Confluence brought on the industry veterans in early 2017 to launch Boardworks into a true powerhouse brand.

“The opportunity to shape the future of the Boardworks line utilizing Rogue’s performance lineage is something we are stoked about,” said Mencinsky. “Rogue compliments a completely redesigned Boardworks line and our team is fired up about the launch of the brands and the future.”

Confluence Outdoor acquired Boardworks in January 2015, and has put financial and strategic backing in place. The Rogue license and renewed support of innovation and development are several of the steps that Confluence Outdoor is taking to drive Boardworks’ growth in the watersports market.

About Boardworks®

Based in Carlsbad, C.A., Boardworks is a leader in the surf and standup paddle industries offering innovative and award-winning surfboards, standup paddle (SUP) boards, paddles, and accessories. Boardworks’ commitment to building user-friendly performance products, based on an understanding that there are many types of waterways and many different ways to enjoy surfing and stand up paddling. http://www.boardworkssurf.com

About Confluence Outdoor®

Confluence Outdoor is the result of the blending of eight unique watersports brands: Wilderness Systems®, Perception® kayaks, Dagger®, Wave Sport®, Mad River Canoe®, Adventure Technology® paddles, Harmony® gear, and Boardworks Surf®. Confluence Outdoor is located in Greenville, S.C. where they are proud to manufacture all of their boats. www.confluenceoutdoor.com

