Beng Beng from 13 Yr Old Smith Team Rider Killian Guerin

What do you get when you mix winter and spring? New Jersey looking downright tropical, even as Tom Petriken traverses this barrel in full neoprene, as photographed for our March 1, 2017 Photo of the Day by Tim Torchia.
